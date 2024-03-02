Jake Paul’s co-main event knockout over Ryan Bourland ended up being the headlining act earlier tonight (Sat., March 2, 2024) live on DAZN from San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Amanda Serrano was forced to withdraw from her main event clash with Nina Meinke because of an eye injury suffered on Friday.

Serrano, who was set to defend her WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles on Saturday night, came into the ring following Paul’s massacre of Bourland to announce the shocking news to her home country of Puerto Rico. The women’s great was clearly broken up, but vowed to recover from a “bad” eye injury and retire in Puerto Rico.

After Serrano’s in-ring announcement, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) sent out an official statement regarding the champion’s withdrawal. According to MVP, Serrano sustained an eye injury yesterday and the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission deemed her “medically unfit” to defend her featherweight titles against Meinke.

Also, MVP announced that they would be offering full refunds for anyone seeking one. That means anyone in attendance who saw a full night of fights — including Paul’s co-main event — could walk away with their pockets full. That has to be a hit on Paul’s final paycheck, but it’s a nice gesture given the last-minute shakeup.

Checkout the official statement below:

Amanda Serrano has been declared ‘medically unfit’ minutes before her main event pic.twitter.com/Oo7cnp7Fwv — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 3, 2024

MMAmania.com delivered LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the Paul vs. Bourland fight right HERE.