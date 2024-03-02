Jesse Ronson turned in a memorable performance earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 LIVE on KICK from inside Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., stopping fellow UFC alum Anthony Njokuani with a nasty first-round submission (kimura).

Both UFC veterans landed good shots in the early going, but whenever there was a clinch, scramble, or any sort of grappling exchange it seemed like Ronson had the edge. This happened again towards the end of the first round when Ronson earned a nice takedown along the cage to put Njokuani on his butt. Right away, “The Body Snatcher” was on Njokuani’s arm and needed very little time to finish the sequence. He bent the arm backwards and forced the quick tap via kimura.

Check out the video highlight below:

Jesse Ronson submits Anthony Njokuani via kimura!



#GamebredBKMMA pic.twitter.com/ATjV743t79 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) March 3, 2024

Ronson, 38, has now won his last six combat fights, including mixed martial arts (MMA) and bare knuckle MMA. “The Body Snatcher” went 0-3 during his stint with UFC from 2020-2022, but if he keeps up this recent success maybe he’ll get a call back to the big show.

