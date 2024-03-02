 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LIVE! Watch official Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland undercard video stream | Serrano vs. Meinke

By Dan Hiergesell
Jake Paul will make his return to the boxing ring later tonight (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) live on DAZN from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when he takes on professional boxer Ryan Bourland in the co-main event. In main event action, Puerto Rico’s own Amanda Serrano will put her WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female featherweight titles on the line against veteran Nina Meinke.

Ahead of tonight’s headliner and co-headliner, the “Serrano vs. Meinke” undercard will feature a collection of entertaining matchups. From social media stars to rising boxing talent, the “Prelims” are sure to deliver.

The official undercard stream went live at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT in the above video player courtesy of DAZN’s YouTube channel. Don’t forget to catch the DAZN-streamed main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the Paul vs. Bourland fight right HERE.

