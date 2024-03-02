Sean Strickland will not be watching budding rival Jake Paul return to the boxing ring against Ryan Bourland later this evening (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) live on DAZN from San Juan, Puerto Rico, because the former UFC middleweight champion didn’t even know the fight was happening.

Paul, who is coming off a blistering first-round knockout finish over Andre August this past December, is one of the biggest sells in boxing today. He usually tries to put on the most interesting matchups on paper and create the most buzz as possible, but this time around “Problem Child” is working his way up the cruiserweight rankings to gain as much experience as possible.

That’s all well and good, but Paul’s opponent is a complete unknown. In fact, Bourland stepped away from the sport of boxing back in 2018 to work on oil rigs in North Dakota (details HERE). He isn’t the best choice for Paul’s return to the boxing ring and it’s leaving many combat fans wanting more. For some, they didn’t even know Paul was fighting this weekend on DAZN.

Strickland, who has created quite the feud with “Problem Child” over the past few months, took to social media on Friday to absolutely destroy Paul for picking Bourland as his next opponent. In typical Strickland fashion, the former UFC champ delivered an explicit message while questioning Paul’s honor as a fighter.

Check it out below via Twitter and let us know if you agree!

Did you guys know Paul is fighting?! Neither did.. Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in



Was it hard to find a retired fighter to box??



You're literally paying CANS to fight and lose to you. Is that even legal?



You're a fucking clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 1, 2024

