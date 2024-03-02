Former title contender Taila Santos signs with PFL following UFC release

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is wasting little time in strengthening up its women's Flyweight roster, snatching up Taila Santos and signing the former title challenger to a multi-fight deal, per ESPN.

Santos was released by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Nov. 2023, just three months after suffering a unanimous decision loss to top-ranked contender, Erin Blanchfield. That was Santos' second straight defeat after previously coming up short in her bid to dethrone former women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, at UFC 275 in June 2022.

There is no telling if it was a mutual parting of ways because releasing a former title contender after two close defeats seems rather hasty considering there are multiple fighters under the UFC banner with longer losing streaks. Nevertheless, Santos now has a new combat home and will have the opportunity to perhaps earn a bigger payday as she is set to take part in the upcoming 2024 PFL season, which awards the champion a $1 million payday at its conclusion.

The season is set to begin on April 4 in San Antonio. Texas and current Bellator MMA 125-pound champion, Liz Carmouche, is expected to compete on the card, though no opponent has been revealed as of this writing.

