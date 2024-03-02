Jairzinho Rozenstruik got back into the UFC heavyweight win column earlier today (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) at UFC Vegas 87 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, after brutalizing previously undefeated prospect Shamil Gaziev to the tune of a fourth-round TKO (retirement).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 87 spit out a laundry list of knockouts and drag-em-out wars. Check out some of the memorable moments below and let us know which one stood out the most to you:

Lightweight finisher Ludovit Klein made quick work of Octagon newcomer A.J. Cunningham with a nasty front-kick to the body knockout

Loik Radzhabov delivered a memorable third-round comeback knockout over Contender Series standout Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (watch HERE)

Middleweight prospect Christian Leroy Duncan looked as good as ever with an impressive second-round TKO finish over hard-hitting Brazilian Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight prospect Vinicius Oliveira turned in one of the best flying knee knockouts you’ll ever see in a war with Bernardo Sopai

Flyweight contender Steve Erceg punched his ticket to the top 10 with a blistering one-punch knockout finish over Matt Schnell (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 87 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai

Performance of the Night: Steve Erceg

Performance of the Night: Vinicius Oliveira

