Steve Erceg scored the biggest finish of his career earlier today (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) at UFC Vegas 87 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Astro Boy” delivered a one-punch knockout blow to stop flyweight veteran Matt Schnell in the second round.

Schnell is tough as nails and never someone to be overlooked, but Erceg was a heavy betting favorite for this main card opener for good reason. The talented Australian fighter scored crisp boxing early to badly bloody Schnell’s face. “Danger” didn’t have much to offer in response.

Erceg ramped it up to begin the second round, but that allowed Schnell to land some strong punches and finally get some respect. “Astro Boy” absorbed the damage, though, and pushed forward to land a massive left hook that caught Schnell flush and sent him into another dimension. It looked and sounded absolutely brutal.

Check out the nasty knockout blow below:

STEVE ERCEG MAKES MATT SCHNELL GO TO SLEEP #UFCVegas87 pic.twitter.com/pKdi8VuOIh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 2, 2024

Erceg, 28, is now 3-0 since joining UFC less than one year ago last June. He’s getting better on his feet and has the track record of being a very dangerous submission expert. This win should propel Erceg into the flyweight top 10 next week and give him even more momentum as he works his way towards the top of the division.

