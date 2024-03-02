Vinicius Oliveira went to war with fellow Octagon newcomer Bernardo Sopai earlier today (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) at UFC Vegas 87 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and ended up turning in one of the best knockout finishes you’ll ever see.

Sopai was training for a fight this month, but ended up filling in on short notice when bantamweight Yanis Ghemmouri withdrew from UFC Vegas 87 due to injury. The 135-pound prospect came out firing on the feet and even mixed in some solid takedowns and top control to really jump out ahead in the fight.

Oliveira would not be denied, though, as the former Contender Series standout dug deep and completely flipped the script in the second half of the second round. He started to really batter Sopai on the feet with heavy hands and hard calf kicks. It really started to wilt Sopai and put him in serious trouble entering the third.

In Round 3, Oliveira kept his offensive efforts up. Sopai was too tough for his own good and kept getting in harm’s way. A nasty left hook by Oliveira put Sopai in serious trouble and had him staggering back into the fence. That’s when “Lok Dog” ran across the cage and launched a ridiculous flying knee that connected flush and sent Sopai into the shadow realm.

Bernardo Sopaj told Vinicius Oliveira yesterday:



“Tomorrow I will knock you the f*** out. I will make you sleep, COLD. Remember this”



Today, he was on the opposite end of potentially the knockout of the year #UFCVegas87



pic.twitter.com/SrZJr1wDz3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2024

