Ludovit Klein put on a striking clinic earlier today (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) at UFC Vegas 87 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, battering Octagon newcomer AJ Cunningham en route to a vicious first-round TKO (body kick and punches).

Cunningham was filling in for Joel Alvarez on short notice and came in a massive underdog against Klein. The Contender Series alum landed one good shot at the start of the fight and then became a human punching bag. Klein went absolutely crazy with combinations, powerful jabs, and work to the body.

Somehow, Cunningham was absorbing the damage and remained standing. That prompted Klein to go more to the body. After landing some good punches during a flurry without about 30 seconds left in the first round Klein launched a perfectly-placed front kick to the stomach that stuck Cunningham and dropped him. Klein landed a few good insurance shots before the referee called a stop to the fight.

Check out the final moments in the above video player and more footage below:

KLEIN BODY KICK MAKES CUNNINGHAM GO DOWN #UFCVegas87 pic.twitter.com/U8wWD5fWbC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 2, 2024

Klein, 29, is now 4-0-1 in his last five trips to the Octagon. The lightweight finisher would have had a chance to break into the top 15 with a win over Alvarez tonight, but a highlight-reel knockout over Cunningham will have to do. Klein should get another shot to enter the lightweight rankings later this year.

