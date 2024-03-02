Loik Radzhabov delivered a scary comeback knockout earlier today (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) at UFC Vegas 87 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, stopping fellow lightweight Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady in the third round of their “Prelims” opener.

This 155-pound clash was a true back-and-forth affair. Al-Sewady looked good in the opening minutes as he moved around the cage and stuck Radzhabov with leg kick, jabs, and straight punches to the body. Radzhabov eventually found his window of opportunity to land his power on the feet and that opened up his wrestling, resulting in four takedowns in the first round.

Al-Sewady regained control in the second round as he began to find a home for power shots and significantly tired Radzhabov. It looked like Al-Sewady was going to continue his efforts in the third frame, but Radzhabov connected on a huge right hand early. Al-Sewady toppled to the canvas as Radzhabov rushed in for a few hammer fists before the referee stepped in.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Radzhabov, 33, is now 2-1 under the UFC banner and captures his eighth-career knockout finish in 18 professional wins. The fighter known as “Jaguar Paw” still needs to show he has a better gas tank in longer fights, but Radzhabov is super powerful and has good enough wrestling to control the action everywhere.

