The boxing superfight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou is nearly upon us and promoters are pulling out all the stops to create as much buzz as possible. This includes a custom-made video game that fight fans can play right now.

Related Joshua Vs Ngannou Gets Wild Cinematic Trailer

Ngannou, who nearly defeated Tyson Fury in his boxing debut last October, is scheduled to meet Joshua on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is expected to be one of the biggest combat events of the year. The winner of the heavyweight clash could also get their chance to fight Fury by the end of 2024, assuming “Gypsy King” can get past Oleksandr Usyk in their title unification bout this May.

All hands have been on deck to promote the upcoming Joshua vs. Ngannou superfight and with just one week left until the main event clash things have ramped up. Earlier this week, a promo video was released featuring a cinematic “Street Fighter” trailer that showed both heavyweights beating the crap out of each other. It was pretty awesome to watch.

Luckily, fight fans can now play an online version of Joshua vs. Ngannou through a custom-made video game, called “Knockout Chaos.” You can visit the FREE website and play the game HERE.

While it’s nothing to write home about, this is yet another instance of boxing promoters taking things one step further to create intrigue for one of the biggest matchups of the year. The video game is limited, but fans can pick Joshua or Ngannou and try to score their own knockout before the real fight goes down next week in Saudi Arabia.

Stick with Mania for more ‘Joshua vs. Ngannou’ fight card news and coverage.