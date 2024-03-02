While most fight fans are excited to see lightweight contender Justin Gaethje and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway lock horns for the “BMF” title at UFC 300 this April, there are some who believe the matchup ties up UFC’s 155-pound division. One of which is former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That’s because Khabib’s long-time friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev, currently resides atop the 155-pound division as undisputed champion. Gaethje should be Makhachev’s next opponent, but with “Highlight” booked to fight Holloway for the “BMF” strap it leaves Makhachev in limbo.

“All respect for Max Holloway, but I don’t know, and I don’t understand why UFC make this fight,” Nurmagomedov recently told MMA Junkie. “Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: It makes no sense – (that’s) my opinion. My opinion, Holloway is supposed to fight with (Ilia) Topuria next, maybe September. Justin Gaethje is supposed to fight with Islam in May or June, and Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira, they fight in April. Whoever wins that (should be fighting) the winner of Islam vs. Justin Gaethje.

“Now, Topuria will fight with who? Movsar (Evloev) is the best option. I don’t know if Dana White will give him (a title shot). My opinion, he deserves this. I don’t understand. It makes no sense why they don’t give Islam (a fight with) Justin Gaethje, why they make him fight vs. Holloway.”

Makhachev, who is coming off his second-straight UFC lightweight title defense over Alexander Volkanovski, hasn’t actually defended his title against a true lightweight. A matchup with Gaethje — who is coming off a spectacular head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 to claim the “BMF” title — makes the most sense, but with Makhachev sidelined until June/July the promotion needed to pivot. That’s why they turned to Gaethje vs. Holloway for the “BMF” belt to help bolster the long-awaited UFC 300 event.

Needless to say, the timing isn’t great for Makhachev if he’s going to defend his title against Gaethje this summer.

“I don’t understand what UFC have planned,” Nurmagomedov said. “But Islam ready to fight with anyone.”

Do you agree with Khabib? Or do you think Gaethje can make a quick turnaround with a convincing win at UFC 300?

Let’s hear it!

