Highlights! Junior dos Santos sends blood-soaked Alan Belcher flying with looping left hook knockout | Gamebred MMA 7

“Cigano” is a champion again!

Former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos became the inaugural Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight champion earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 LIVE on KICK from inside Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., when he knocked out Alan Blecher in the second round.

The first round between JDS and Belcher was competitive with both fighters landing shots throughout the round, but by the end of the round Belcher was bloodied, and JDS had his nose broken.

The second round was when the fight started to turn, and JDS showed that at age 40 he still is a force. JDS eventually landed a left hand as Belcher was returning to his feet, which dropped him, and JDS swarmed him with ground and pound to stop the fight.

Check out the video highlights below:

Junior Dos Santos knocks out Alan Belcher to become Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight champion pic.twitter.com/rbxu3xr986 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 3, 2024

“Cigano” has two potential opponents for his first title defense: Chase Sherman, who won via brutal knockout in the co-main event (highlights), and Roy Nelson, who was robbed against Belcher last year.

JDS is riding a two-fight win streak since his brutal four-fight losing streak that sent him packing from the UFC in 2020 and is 2-0 in bareknuckle competition.

Belcher, 39, suffers his first defeat since his loss to Michael Bisping way back in 2013. Belcher went 5-0 in bareknuckle competition, winning the BKFC Heavyweight title in 2023.

For complete Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.