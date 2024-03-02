Jake Paul didn’t take long to deliver in his return to boxing earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) live on DAZN from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the social media sensation stopped washed professional boxer Ryan Bourland with a first-round TKO.

Paul came into this fight right around a -3000 betting favorite, meaning you would have to bet $3,000 just to win $100 on a “Problem Child” victory. That’s pretty incredible, especially for a guy who entered with nine professional fights under his belt. It also probably had something to do with Paul fighting a semi-retired pro boxer who left the sport in 2018 to work on an oil rig.

Bourland didn’t hesitate to advance in the early going, but his punches were slow and weak. Paul had no trouble getting out of the way and delivering crisp punches from range. He did some nice work to the body, too. Bourland was an easy target so it didn’t take Paul long to ramp his efforts up. He eventually tracked Bourland down in the corner and unloaded a barrage of strikes to stagger “Rhino” and force the referee’s hand. It wasn’t overly impressive, but still a good performance from Paul.

Check out the video highlights below:

