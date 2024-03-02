Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 live play-by-play | dos Santos vs. Belcher

Jorge Masvidal may be a polarizing figure in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) community, having sparked feuds with the likes of Nate Diaz, Chael Sonnen, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, just to name some of his adversaries/enemies. However it’s hard to deny that the promotion he owns (and that bares his nickname) has done a consistently admirable job showcasing some of the biggest names from this world that are outside the confines of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Tonight, Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, the 7th edition of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA takes place and the story is no different.

Alan Belcher and Junior Dos Santos will fight in the main event for the inaugural Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight Championship



Former BKFC Heavyweight Champ vs. Former UFC Heavyweight Champ!



( :Gambred FC/Instagram) #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/TTpsFWMMuR — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) March 1, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos, and former UFC middleweight, Alan Belcher will duke it out for the promotion’s inaugural HW belt. For “JDS”, this has been a slow burn comeback since his fall from grace in the UFC. To recap his journey, he took a year-and-a-half off after his last UFC loss at the hands of Cyril Gane in December of 2020. Few could argue with that break, as it was his third (T)KO loss that year. Finally, in 2022, he came back, only to suffer a shoulder injury to Yorgan de Castro and lose in his return.

He finally got back into the win column in a rematch against the man that shot him to stardom, Fabricio Werdum. Meanwhile, his opponent, Belcher, has had a truly remarkable combat-sports run since he left the UFC after suffering from eye problems during his match with Michael Bisping all the way back in 2013. Seven long years later, Belcher would finally start striking again, taking up boxing in both gloves and of the bare-knuckle variety. He has gone a combined 11-0 in the past three years across the two boxing styles and one MMA match last November against Roy Nelson.

An astonishing second-life track record of success that is rare in heavyweight combat sports, regardless of the discipline.

In other bouts, we’ve got former UFC fighters galore, including the co-main between Alex Nicholson and Chase Sherman. We’ve got MMA OG’s in Charles “Felony/Krazy Horse” Bennett and Anthony Njokuani, and more, come check it out tonight live, only on Kick streaming.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 Quick Results:

265 lbs.: Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

265 lbs.: Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman

145 lbs.: Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel

170 lbs.: Jesse Ronson vs. Anthony Njokuani

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo vs. TJ Brown

170 lbs.: Brandon Jenkins vs. Tyler Hill

265 lbs.: Maurice Greene vs. Guto Inocente

145 lbs.: Anvar Boynazarov vs. Marlon Gonzales

