Jake Paul continues his journey in the Sweet Science against veteran Ryan Bourland this Saturday (Mar. 2, 2024), co-headlining Amanda Serrano’s homecoming title defense against Featherweight mandatory challenger Nina Meinke on DAZN.
Also in store that evening is Light Flyweight titlist Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez’s all-Boricua battle with Rene Santiago, plus the latest from up-and-comers Krystal Rosado-Ortix and Javon Walton.
The spotlight may not be on Paul, but the eyes of the betting public sure are. Let’s check out the menu our friends at DraftKings have put together.
Moneyline
- Jake Paul -2500
- Ryan Bourland +1300
Total Rounds
- Over 1.5 -165
- Under 1.5 +120
Fight Outcome
- Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +600
- Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ −900
- Draw +2500
- Ryan Bourland by Decision or Technical Decision +3500
- Ryan Bourland by KO/TKO/DQ +1800
Round Betting
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 1 +200
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 2 +225
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 3 +400
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 4 +700
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 5 +1100
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 6 +1800
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 7 +2800
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 8 +4000
- Jake Paul Decision Or Tech Decision +600
- Draw +2500
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 1 +10000
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 2 +10000
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 3 +10000
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 4 +10000
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 5 +10000
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 6 +10000
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 7 +10000
- Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 8 +10000
- Ryan Bourland Decision Or Tech Decision +3500
Round Group Betting
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2 −135
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4 +250
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6 +700
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8 +1800
- Jake Paul Decision or Tech Decision +600
- Draw +2500
- Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 1-2 +6500
- Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 3-4 +6500
- Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 5-6 +6500
- Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 7-8 +6500
- Ryan Bourland Decision or Tech Decision +3500
When Will The Fight End
- Round 1 +190
- Round 2 +210
- Round 3 +380
- To Go the Distance +550
- Round 4 +650
- Round 5 +1000
- Round 6 +1600
- Round 7 +2500
- Round 8 +3500
Thoughts: I don’t think I’ve ever seen an over/under of 1.5, but I also don’t think it’s wrong. Bourland’s a natural Light Heavyweight with a one-punch knockout loss on his record; unless he radically reinvented himself in the nearly six years since his last televised fight, Paul’s going to wreck him with the quickness.
The only question is how quick. -135 on Paul stopping him inside of two rounds looks like a safe bet; he put the pedal to the metal against Andre August and there’s no reason to think he won’t do so here. If you want to be extra-safe, though, hedging your bets with +250 on the Rounds 3-4 wouldn’t be the worst idea. Get your ratios right and you can guarantee a profit so long as Paul stops him in the first half, which looks just about guaranteed from where I’m sitting.
