Jake Paul continues his journey in the Sweet Science against veteran Ryan Bourland this Saturday (Mar. 2, 2024), co-headlining Amanda Serrano’s homecoming title defense against Featherweight mandatory challenger Nina Meinke on DAZN.

Also in store that evening is Light Flyweight titlist Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez’s all-Boricua battle with Rene Santiago, plus the latest from up-and-comers Krystal Rosado-Ortix and Javon Walton.

The spotlight may not be on Paul, but the eyes of the betting public sure are. Let’s check out the menu our friends at DraftKings have put together.

Moneyline

Jake Paul -2500

Ryan Bourland +1300

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 -165

Under 1.5 +120

Fight Outcome

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +600

Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ −900

Draw +2500

Ryan Bourland by Decision or Technical Decision +3500

Ryan Bourland by KO/TKO/DQ +1800

Round Betting

Jake Paul to Win In Round 1 +200

Jake Paul to Win In Round 2 +225

Jake Paul to Win In Round 3 +400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 4 +700

Jake Paul to Win In Round 5 +1100

Jake Paul to Win In Round 6 +1800

Jake Paul to Win In Round 7 +2800

Jake Paul to Win In Round 8 +4000

Jake Paul Decision Or Tech Decision +600

Draw +2500

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 1 +10000

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 2 +10000

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 3 +10000

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 4 +10000

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 5 +10000

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 6 +10000

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 7 +10000

Ryan Bourland to Win In Round 8 +10000

Ryan Bourland Decision Or Tech Decision +3500

Round Group Betting

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2 −135

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4 +250

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6 +700

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8 +1800

Jake Paul Decision or Tech Decision +600

Draw +2500

Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 1-2 +6500

Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 3-4 +6500

Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 5-6 +6500

Ryan Bourland To Win In Rounds 7-8 +6500

Ryan Bourland Decision or Tech Decision +3500

When Will The Fight End

Round 1 +190

Round 2 +210

Round 3 +380

To Go the Distance +550

Round 4 +650

Round 5 +1000

Round 6 +1600

Round 7 +2500

Round 8 +3500

Thoughts: I don’t think I’ve ever seen an over/under of 1.5, but I also don’t think it’s wrong. Bourland’s a natural Light Heavyweight with a one-punch knockout loss on his record; unless he radically reinvented himself in the nearly six years since his last televised fight, Paul’s going to wreck him with the quickness.

The only question is how quick. -135 on Paul stopping him inside of two rounds looks like a safe bet; he put the pedal to the metal against Andre August and there’s no reason to think he won’t do so here. If you want to be extra-safe, though, hedging your bets with +250 on the Rounds 3-4 wouldn’t be the worst idea. Get your ratios right and you can guarantee a profit so long as Paul stops him in the first half, which looks just about guaranteed from where I’m sitting.

