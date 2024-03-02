Jake Paul’s promoter duties supersede his glory-seeking tonight (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) when star client, Amanda Serrano, defends her Featherweight belts against Nina Meinke in “The Real Deal’s” native Puerto Rico.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland right here. The DAZN broadcast (watch it here) kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, with Paul and Bourland likely to make the walk around 9 p.m. ET. Bet on boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul, for his part, battles 10-year veteran Ryan Bourland in the co-feature. This marks his second consecutive fight against a career boxer, having previously smoked Andre August in Dec. 2023.

The evening’s other major attraction sees WBO Light Flyweight champion, Jonathan “Bomba” Rodriguez, who saw illness scrap a long-awaited unification clash with division kingpin, Kenshiro Teraji, take on mandatory challenger Rene Santiago in his first fight since 2022.

Serrano Vs. Meinke Quick Results:

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Paul Vs. Bourland Round-By-Round Updates:

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Final result:

For more on “Paul vs. Bourland” and other boxing-related events, click here.