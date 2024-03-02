Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland start time, full fight card details | Serrano vs. Meinke

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring tonight (Sat., March 2, 2024), taking part in professional match No. 10 when “The Problem Child” goes toe-to-toe against Ryan Bourland live on DAZN from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Headlining the event, however, will be Amanda Serrano taking on Nine Meinke in a 12-round women’s Featherweight title fight.

What’s Hot:

PAUL VS. BOURLAND CHEAT SHEET What boxing event is on tonight? “Paul vs. Bourland” Who Is Fighting At Paul vs. Bourland: Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke is the Featherweight title fight is the main event, Jake Paul vs. Paul Bourland is the 200-pound co-main event. What time does Paul vs. Bourland start? TONIGHT (Sat., March 2, 2024), beginning at 5 p.m. ET on DAZN. Where will Paul vs. Bourland take place? Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. How can I watch Paul vs. Bourland? Live on DAZN starting at 5 p.m. ET. How do I bet on Paul vs. Bourland? Check out the latest lines at DraftKings.com. Where can I get Paul vs. Bourland updates and results? Get full Paul vs. Bourland play-by-play updates and live coverage here!

Paul will take a back seat to allow his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) stablemate, Amanda Serrano, to headline tonight’s event. She will defend her WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female Featherweight titles against Nina Meinke. Serrano has established herself as one of the best boxers in the game, amassing a wildly-impressive 46-2-1 record. She will be fighting in front of her home crowd for the first time in three years, and she will be doing it in just her second 12-round fight. Serrano recently vacated her WBC title because the sanctioning body refused to allow 12, three-minute rounds for female fighters. Serrano hopes that by doing so, other governing bodies will sanction 12-round fights moving forward, perhaps leading to an increase in pay for all parties.

As for Meinke, she has a quarter of Serrano’s experience with only 13 pro fights to her name with a 10-3 record. She is coming off a loss at the hands of Sarah Mahfoud, but she does have championship experience since she is the current European female Featherweight champion. If she can pull off the upset against Serrano, she will be able to write her own ticket moving forward. It’s a tough task to say the least, but she always has a puncher’s chance to flip Serrano’s world upside down.

New Blood:

Javon Walton will make his professional boxing debut when he takes on Joshua Torres in a 126-pound, four-round fight. Walton is an actor best known for his role in the hit HBO show, Euphoria, starring alongside megastar Zendaya. The 17-year old will now throw his hat in the fight game, and it won’t be too much of a challenge since Torres is 0-1 in his pro career.

How The ‘Prelims’ Look:

Krystal Rosado will look to earn her third win as a boxer when she takes on Gloria Munguilla in a four-round women’s Flyweight fight. Munguilla is 5-0, a nice start to to her career after turning pro in Nov. 2022.

In another title fight, WBO Flyweight champion, Jonathan Gonzalez will face off against interim title holder, Rene Santiago. Gonzalez is currently on a five-fight win streak and has 14 knockouts on his resume. As for Santiago, he won the interim strap by knocking out Kevin Vivas on Oct. 2023, improving his record to 12-3.

Christopher Diaz and Headley Scott will face off in a 130-pound bout. Scott is on is currently on a seven-fight win streak and has a highly-impressive 18-1 record with 12 knockouts. Diaz, on the other hand, is 27-4 and is coming off a win over Deive Julio, snapping his two-fight losing streak.

Pedro Marquez is coming into his fight against Brandon Valdez with a record of 15-1. A nine-year pro, the talented Featherweight has 10 wins by knockout and was last seen defeating Luis Porozo. As for Valdez, Brandon Valdes, he is 15-4 with seven knockouts and is coming off a tough loss against Ruben Villa.

Undefeated (7-0) rising star, Elija Flores is one of the more talented fighters on the card. With seven straight wins — two via knockout — the 20-year old has proven to have raw talent with the potential of doing big things in the sport. He will attempt to secure his eighth straight win when he battles Alejandro Munera, who has a mediocre record of 8-8-4, at one time losing five straight fights.

Interest Level: 6/10

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland doesn’t exactly scream “blockbuster.” That’s probably why “The Problem Child” has no problem letting Serrano headline the card. After suffering the first loss of his “pro” boxing career against Tommy Fury, Paul got back on track and has won two straight fights against Nate Diaz and Andre August, who he knocked out rather easily in Dec. 2023 (see it here). Call me crazy, but it seems that Paul Mania his calmed down quite a bit. Sure, he is still putting on events and trying to pad improve his record, but a lot of the intrigue that surrounded him early on his his combat career simply isn’t there. And when he starts picking fights against no-names like Bourland, it’s easy to see why.

Still, Bourland has a unique opportunity here to shock the world with an upset win over Paul, however unlikely it may seem. Bourland has 20 fights on his resume and was last seen defeating Santario Martin in Sept. 2022. Prior to that, he took four-year long break to earn some cash working on the always-lucrative oil rigs. He only has four wins by way of KO/TKO, so he hasn’t exactly shown to possess knockout power. If he doesn’t rollover and play dead like some have accused Paul’s foes of doing, he can probably make it a competitive battle. He is a former Golden Gloves champion and has competed in the National Junior Olympics, so he isn’t exactly a scrub in the skills department. A win for Paul over Bourland doesn’t do anything for him other than earn him a payday, which is totally fine. But if Paul wants to continue in the boxing game, he needs to face more competitive competition on a consistent basis.

Enjoy the fights!

126 lbs.: Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, 12 rounds for IBF, WBO, WBA, and IBO women’s featherweight titles

200 lbs.: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, eight rounds

108 lbs.: Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago, 12 rounds for WBO light flyweight title

115 lbs.: Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla, four rounds

126 lbs.: Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres, four rounds

130 lbs.: Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott, 10 rounds

126 lbs.: Pedro Marquez vs. Brandon Valdez, eight rounds

147 lbs.: Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera, six rounds

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the Serrano vs. Meinke main event right here.