Mariya Agapova apologizes for recent Instagram post attacking UFC matchmaker

Mariya Agapova is walking back a statement she made on social media complaining about delays in booking her next UFC fight.

Agapova hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since a September 2022 loss to Gillian Robertson, and she vented her frustration with the long layoff in an Instagram post encouraging fans to pressure UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard for a fight.

“When is the fight? Don’t ask me that!” she wrote. “Let’s ask the UFC Mick Maynard. WHEN WILL MY FIGHT BE HAPPENING???”

“Demonslayer” has since cooled down and deleted the post. Now she’s following it up with an apology to Maynard.

“I would like to address all my fans and MMA community,” she wrote. “Yesterday I wrote a post about me not fighting for a long time. Unfortunately I got very emotional and wrote it in a moment of desperation. The truth is that I have not fought because I had reconstructive surgery on my knee and then I could not fight because of my green card process. I want to apologize for my past to all of my fans and to Mick Maynard personally.”

In her original post Agapova said her green card was approved last month, so she’s only been waiting on matchmakers for a few weeks. Implying you’re broke because of the UFC and going ALL CAPS on Maynard screaming WHEN IS MY FIGHT??? That may not be the most productive course of action.

One of my favourite primal finishes by Mariya Agapova. Fucking vicious #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/IGL0QDMfvA — BRAWL UNIVERSE (@BrawlUniverse) September 14, 2022

It’s not the most surprising outburst given past drama that has swirled around Agapova. In 2021, former teammate Maryna Moroz claimed Agapova was kicked out of ATT after threatening to stab multiple people. The two would end up fighting at UFC 272 in March 2022, with Moroz tapping Agapova with a triangle choke in the second round.

After a promising start, Agapova has struggled in the UFC and is currently 2-3 in the promotion. Her wins are often spectacular and violent — both her victories earned her Performance of the Night bonuses. But her cardio and submission defense need work if she hopes to hang in the women’s flyweight division.

Her social media skills may need a little polishing too, based on this latest incident.