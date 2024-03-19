It’s been nearly three years since Conor McGregor snapped his leg in half fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and everyone is eager to see “The Notorious” back in the cage as soon as possible ... except the UFC.

McGregor has just two fights left on his current contract, and there’s speculation the UFC won’t book a return bout for the Irish sports star unless he signs a new deal. That could lead to a protracted behind-the-scenes war that drains away the last competitive years of Conor’s career.

In the latest episode of The MMA Hour, McGregor’s longtime head coach John Kavanagh discussed the situation with host Ariel Helwani.

“I think it’s a travesty what is happening,” Helwani said. “I think that he’s being iced out and I love see Nate speak on his behalf ... I saw the interview today with TalkSport, and it’s like I could feel the frustration. I know he’s being a company guy, and he’s very fond of the UFC, but, like, the greatest of all time, the biggest draw, the biggest star shouldn’t be treated this way.”

“I won’t pretend to know the politics and what’s going on with legal stuff in the background,” Kavanagh said diplomatically. “All I know is it seems odd that we’re not getting [any news]. Like I said, I really am speaking from a position of ignorance, because I actually try to purposefully avoid all of that. Audie [Attar] and the team, they do all that. They go back and forth with Hunter and the UFC team.”

“But yeah, it’s weird to me for someone to be the star he is and not get more opportunities.”

Kavanagh admitted he was out of the loop when it came to McGregor because he’s been busy training up his current crop of Irish fighters while Conor has been busy jet setting.

“I’m going to meet him either this evening or certainly tomorrow for the [Road House premiere],” he said. “I half jokingly say to journalists, you know as much as me. They all say ‘Go on, give me the inside scoop.’ I’m seeing the same clips pop up that you guys do. Conor’s traveling so much, and my head’s down so much with what’s happening day to day, I’m not really every day on to Conor: ‘Hey, what? I’ve seen an interview.’”

“He’ll come to me when the fight’s announced. But I will be asking him.”