Sean Strickland is a complicated figure in mixed martial arts.

Much of the time, the former champion is unapologetic and abrasive. He’s lashed out against individual people and groups of people, at times without any provocation. These traits alone have earned him a certain fan base, but on the flip side, Strickland has also been open about his mental health struggles and traumatic childhood. That’s valuable in a sport where many are dealing with similar issues, yet relatively few are talking about it.

Earlier on Monday, Strickland filmed an update on his mental health for his Instagram, admitting to struggling and feeling “like I’m a danger to people.” He went into detail on “always fighting the demons” and how his success and wealth haven’t fixed the issues.

“All week I’ve been f—ked up, dude,” Strickland began (via MMA Junkie). “I’ve been on the Twitter saying crazy s—t, just f—king spiraling. I woke up and I told my girl, I was like, ‘Babe, I feel like I’m a danger to people. Like I don’t feel like I should be out in the world.’ And I think that – I have everything. I’m rich, I’m famous, I have everything I ever f—king wanted and I am still mentally unwell. I get in these mindsets to where like I want to burn everything down in the world. Like, I want to have nothing, so I can just f—king lose it and just take out everything on people.

“I think that you guys, in a weird way, are like my family. Like I’ve shared some s—t with you guys, and you guys have shared some s—t with me. I feel more connected with my fans than I think most people feel just because we’ve gone through a lot together. I have everything I want, and I still struggle with mental health. My memory is so short that, like, when I go out into this week, I think to myself, like once I get past it, I think to myself, like, ‘Oh, man. That was a really rough time in my life.’ But then when I really think about it, this happens multiple times a month, every month.”

Strickland did conclude his post on a slightly more positive note, doubling down the important of having a physical outlet in training and hoping the best for his fans with similar struggles.

“Again, I don’t know why I’m telling you guys this. I’ve just been kind of going through some sh*t. I’m fine. I’ll be fine. I’m going to go train right now and try to hurt all of my friends, and all of the demons will go away. I just want you guys to know that I have everything I could ever want in the world, and I still struggle. So, whatever you guys are going through man, hope y’all feel better. Go to the gym, train. F—king wish you all the best.”

Sean Strickland’s last appearance in the Octagon came at UFC 297, when he lost a split-decision and his title to Dricus Du Plessis (watch here). Since then, Strickland has requested an instant rematch, but it remains uncertain how the Middleweight division will shake out. It’s still unknown when Strickland will return to action and against whom.

Hopefully, Strickland is in a better place mentally when it’s time to compete again.

Insomnia

IT HAPPENED AGAIN IT HAPPENED AGAIN IT HAPPENED AGAIN!

Anyone got a prediction of Bellator’s possible new streaming partner? New player in the game is interesting ...

Ariel Helwani says it will be announced tomorrow or Wednesday latest where Bellator will air in the U.S. Says he has been asked not to reveal. It's a bit of a new player in the game.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/KCu9uW21jR — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 18, 2024

I don’t know if it was the intent, but this video made me laugh out loud.

Don’t f*** with Georgian Power pic.twitter.com/JqowgxM4Ag — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 16, 2024

This should be a fun grappling match at 115 lbs.

Insanely strong people are really tough to deal with on the mats with just a bit of aptitude and direction. Immovable object!

So there's this powerlifter who qualified for ADCC

Mark Macqueen



He barely moves but he's got a raw total of 920 kg (2028 pounds) so good fucking luck scoring on him



I'm kind of fascinated to see if he can win any matches at ADCC worlds pic.twitter.com/sPfq11oSVM — William - Open Note Grappling ️ (@OpenNoteGrapple) March 18, 2024

Fight fans demand blood!

Oleksandr Usyk's reply when he was asked why he didn't KO Anthony Joshua: “Why are you so bloodthirsty? There is victory, everything is fine. Why is it necessary for a person to fall? He has a mother and father. This is a big chunk of health if a person falls. I'm not for that.” — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 18, 2024

The delusion runs deep in the Marlon Vera camp.

| Chito Vera on the body shot he landed on Sean O’Malley in the fifth round:



“If we were fighting to the death, the O’Malley family would have a funeral right now.”



[per The MMA Hour] #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/qaJ8jguhKC — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 18, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

“The Gun” still firing! At 41 years of age, Diego Nunes is winning fights and a regional belt.

Well that was quick...



Diego Nunes is your new CFS Lightweight champ!! #CFS15 pic.twitter.com/gNe6Cw2QEB — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 15, 2024

11 minutes of knockout footage! Pancrase just realized all the knockouts in their promotion from last year.

Buggy chokes are such a silly way to win (or lose) a fight.

El sábado pasado en el evento de Fight 2 One el brasileño Santhiago Paiva se sacó una sumisión por Buggy Choke que últimamente se ha puesto de moda #Fight2One #MMASpain pic.twitter.com/ZwB9dYQObt — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) March 18, 2024

