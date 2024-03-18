Arman Tsarukyan ‘100 percent’ fighting for title after a UFC 300 win: ‘I feel like Islam Makhachev wants to avoid us’

Arman Tsarukyan is confident he’ll get a title shot after his next fight.

The biggest event in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is right around the corner. UFC 300 will showcase a top-to-bottom line up of some of the sport’s very best, including Lightweight talents, Tsarukyan and his former champion opponent, Charles Oliveira.

UFC CEO, Dana White, has indicated that the match up will lead to the next title challenger for the current champion, Islam Makhachev, a past successor for both men. However, Tsarukyan believes a potential rematch will look to be avoided.

“I feel like Islam wants to avoid us,” Tsarukyan told Morning Kombat (h/t MMA Junkie). “He feels like I’m going to win, and for him, it’s better to fight [Dustin] Poirier than me because I am more dangerous for him.

“I know wrestling, and maybe he can make more money with Dustin,” he continued. “Probably because of that, he’s interested. Anyway, for me, it doesn’t matter. I just focus on Charles Oliveira. After that fight, we’re going to talk.”

Tsarukyan, 27, made his promotional debut on short notice opposite Makhachev in April 2019. Despite his best efforts, Tsarukyan was stifled for his first career loss as he dropped a unanimous decision (21-3 overall).

Now an established Top 5 contender in the 155-pound ranks, Tsarukyan knows what’s at stake in his battle against “Do Bronx.” Whether the champion likes it or not, they’ll have to fight again at some point.

“Not maybe. It’s 100 percent contender No. 1 for the title,” Tsarukyan said. “After this fight, I’m going to be contender No. 1 and I’m going to fight for the title. That’s it.”