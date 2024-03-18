‘I am unable to get a job:’ UFC flyweight stuck in fight limbo, calls out matchmakers

Mariya Agapova is more than ready to fight again.

The 26-year-old Kazakhstan native last fought against Gillian Robertson in Sept. 2022. Unfortunately for Agapova, she suffered a second round rear-naked choke loss (watch highlights) that made her 2-3 in her five-fight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run thus far (10-4 overall).

Although Agapova missed all of 2023, it hasn’t been without a lack of trying to rebound as soon as possible. The women’s Flyweight prospect took to Instagram today (Mon., March 18, 2024) with a now-deleted post that called for action after her extended time away.

“I have two more fights under my contract in the UFC,” Agapova said. “Because of the contract, I can’t fight in other places and promotions to make money. I also train two-three times a day, because of this, I am not able to get a job. Thank you very much to my friends, sponsors, and tattoo clients for their help. But I urgently need a contract for the fight. My documents have been in order for a month now, and it’s still not clear when I’ll sign the contract for the fight. Let’s make some noise. Write to the UFC that you miss my fights.

“When is the fight?” she concluded. “Don’t ask me that! Let’s ask the UFC [Matchmaker] Mick Maynard. WHEN WILL MY FIGHT BE HAPPENING???”

Agapova has been a prospect to watch within the women’s Flyweight division since her mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in 2015. “Demonslayer” rapidly put together a six-fight winning streak to start, which resulted in an opportunity against Tracy Cortez on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. Cortez held off her fellow prospect as she won a unanimous decision and a contract with the promotion.

After two stellar first round finishes in Invicta Fighting Championship, Agapova got the call-up to UFC where she dispatched of Hannah Cifers before she fell victim to the biggest upset in UFC history, according to the odds. Agapova was a -1400 favorite in her bout with the +940 underdog, Shana Dobson, who finished her with strikes in round two at UFC Vegas 7 in Aug. 2020 (watch highlights).