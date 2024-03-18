Sean O’Malley goes off on ‘Fake-a— b—ch’ Chito Vera after greasing allegations: ‘Chito sucks. F—k him’

Sean O’Malley was not amused by Marlon “Chito” Vera’s recent allegations after their rematch at UFC 299 two weekends ago (March 9, 2024).

Vera, 31, came up short in his first crack at UFC Bantamweight gold opposite his rainbow-haired rival, O’Malley. The champion, “Sugar,” managed to score redemption in the pair’s sequel match up as he outstruck his way to a five-round unanimous decision for his first successful title defense (watch highlights).

The rivalry hasn’t quite ended — in and out of the Octagon — after the fight as the series is now tied at 1-1. Vera has since raised a point of controversy when he questioned whether or not O’Malley greased his hair for the fight.

“Everybody seems to love this dude,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “Motherf—ker’s a fakeass b—ch. Chito sucks. F—k him. I know s—t that people don’t know that would change their minds on him, but I’m not gonna go out there and post it. The DM s—t was real. I was in his f—king head. I was his brain. I was thinking for him. People are, ‘Oh, he’s just a family man.’ F—k that guy, bro.

“Then he comes out saying I’m greasing my hair,” he continued. “Bro didn’t even get close enough to smell my hair let alone think I — what was greasing my hair gonna do?”

Bad blood has boiled since O’Malley and Vera were first scheduled for their clash in August 2020. Even after O’Malley (18-1, 1 no contest) suffered a first round technical knockout loss in the bout, he maintained he was still undefeated due to his foot injury caused by Vera’s leg kicks.

Ultimately, the aftermath of the O’Malley vs. Vera rematch has shown their issues with each other are nowhere near resolved.

“I’m just like, be the bigger man, you don’t need to ruin his f—king life, you already ruined his career. Just be the bigger man,” O’Malley said.