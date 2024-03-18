Petr Yan headed to surgery after several injuries at UFC 299, including a ruptured ACL: ‘Nothing will break me’

Petr Yan is injured.

Yan got back into the win column at UFC 299, snapping his dreaded four-fight losing streak when he knocked off a surging Song Yadong via unanimous decision; however, it came at a significant cost.

Yan took to Twitter today (Mon., Mar. 18, 2024) to reveal he suffered multiple injuries at UFC 299 that will send him to surgery and leave him sidelined for several months.

“So MRI confirmed ACL rupture, meniscus tear and groin injury,” Yan wrote. “Surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Nothing will break me, I’m determined to come back stronger than ever in no time.”

So MRI confirmed acl rupture, meniscus tear and groin injury. Surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Nothing will break me, I’m determined to come back stronger than ever in no time — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 18, 2024

Related Matches To Make After UFC 299

While the timeframe for his recovery has not been revealed, it usually takes nine months to a year to fully recover from a torn ACL.

Unfortunately, the Russian fighter is most likely looking down the barrel at another year layoff, which is just unlucky because Yan took a whole year off after losing to current No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Nevertheless, Yan is in a much better place than he started this year, and depending on what the Bantamweight division looks like when he returns, he could be in an even sweeter position, especially if O’Malley is still champion—since he had a very, very close fight with “Suga.”