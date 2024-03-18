Video: ‘Thankful’ Mark Coleman returns to the gym six days after being in critical condition: ‘My lungs are sore, my eyes are burnt’

"The Hammer" is incredible.

Mark Coleman survived a hellacious house fire that destroyed his home and left him in critical condition last Tuesday. Still, it was not easy, as he was readmitted to the hospital for pneumonia.

Thankfully, Coleman has been released from the hospital today (Mon., Mar. 18, 2024), and one of the first places he went was ... to his home gym, Immortal Martial Arts Center, in Lewis Center, Ohio.

UFC Legend Matt Brown posted Coleman returning to the gym on his Instagram.

"What's up, guys! The man is back, The hammer is back," Brown said in the video.

"The Hammer" then appeared in the video and said, "I never left, well, for a second."

Coleman also took to his Instagram to thank everyone and give an update.

"God is great. I am healing up very well," Coleman wrote. "My lungs are sore. My eyes are burnt, but I'm very much alive and well. I feel so blessed it's in my higher powers hands. He wants me to move forward today, and I am. I'm overwhelmed by the love and support that I have received, if I had a wish it would be that I could meet each and every one of you to give you a big hug and thank you in person. Everybody check in on your loved ones life is good life is what you make it. Everything starts with a thought keep the negative thoughts out of your head, love you all so much Sober carnivore and Hammer House for life."

Coleman's next step is the road to recovery, but fortunately, his GoFundMe goal of $100,000 has been exceeded by $122,000.