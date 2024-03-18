Conor McGregor has made it clear what his timeline is: he’s going to wrap up promotion on Road House, finish a St. Patrick’s day push for his booze empire, and then he wants to be back in the gym training for a fight. But there’s currently no bout date set for McGregor’s return, and all signs point towards the UFC slow-rolling him as he approaches the end of his current contract.

In a new interview with TalkSport, McGregor reiterated his plans while sounding tired and frustrated every time discussion turned from Road House to mixed martial arts.

“I have two fights left on my UFC contract, we’re still in the first quarter of 2024,” he said. “I’ve got this workload on me right now, I’ve got the promotion of the movie, I’ve got St. Patrick’s festivities with the alcohol. After that it’s a closed door. So I get to go in and close the door, map my plan. And then gym, home, gym, home, gym, home.”

“I hope we get some clarity with the date and I can push towards it. I’m sure we will get something in by year’s end. That’s what I’m hoping.”

“Yeah, for sure. I would like that,” he said regarding a June fight at UFC 303. “I would love that. If they give me that and then we can go ahead and straight away? You know, for sure. That would be great for me, June 29th and then the [September] Sphere.”

“And then ... then what? What happens then? I don’t know, and I wonder: do they know? There’s been no talk, about like anything. So I wonder ... what next?”

The interviewer suggested rematches with Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz, both options that McGregor was interested in.

“It’s good to see Poirier get that win the weekend,” Conor said. “That makes the quadrilogy — and we’ll say the real trilogy, the finish of it, to put an end to it, to put a finish to it — that is a huge bout right now. I anticipated the result would go that way and I was happy to see it, and that’s a big one for sure.”

“Obviously I’ve got the Diaz trilogy, that’s what I had said for the Sphere. There was cold water poured on that, publicly, off the bat, and I wasn’t happy with that. I need discussion or conversation because if I lose interest, if I’m not getting anything back, I just drift off. So I’m hoping I can get something in, and get dialed in.”

In the end, Conor McGregor just wants to get back in the cage as soon as possible.

“The opponent doesn’t matter,” he said. “I just wish for a nice run-up, a bit of transparency, and let me go for it again.”