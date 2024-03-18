Despite swearing that he would sit on the sidelines and wait for a well-earned lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje returns at UFC 300 to put his BMF title on the line against Max Holloway instead.

According to Gaethje, the decision to fight Holloway was just a matter of timing. With the 155 pound championship firmly jammed up after a year’s worth of Alexander Volkanovski fights, “The Highlight” wanted to get back in the cage. When the UFC offered him Holloway at UFC 300, he jumped on the opportunity.

“It’s just kind of the way it rolls,” Gaethje said in an interview with UFC.com. “It’s definitely the way that my life — quarter-mile at a time at all times… I love it. I love the unknown of this sport, of this life that I’ve been lucky, to be blessed [to live].”

Holloway is a tough opponent, one who has never been knocked out or even knocked down in his long UFC career. It’s not something Justin is concerned about, though. He believes when he touches “Blessed,” it’ll be a different story.

“I don’t take anything from the past and apply it to the situation that I’m going to be in,” he said. “I think that the same case could be said for Tony Ferguson. And no one had ever knocked out Dustin Poirier like that. I promise you that. I’m the best at creating damage.”

“If I go in there and fight my fight, stay calm, happiness, anger, no emotion can help me in there. I gotta be clearheaded, focused. There’s nothing like being under these lights. I live for it and more so than most. I’m excited. I’m going to be ready for it.”

This isn’t just a placeholder fight for Gaethje. He knows that lightweight is one of the most competitive divisions in the sport and you often have to re-establish your claim on the No. 1 contender spot to keep the Dustin Poiriers from stepping in with a more recent win. With Charles Oliveira also featured at UFC 300, “The Highlight” knows what’s at stake.

“I’m excited to put it on the line again,” he declared. “I think there’s going to be two contenders coming out that night. There’s four of us with the opportunity, and my goal and job is to stand out above and beyond those guys.”

UFC 300 goes down Saturday, April 13th, 2024.