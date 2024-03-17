Football match in Turkey just turned into MMA after fans stormed the field pic.twitter.com/2ENuDBbmTG

A football match between Turkey’s Trabzonspor and the visiting Fenerbahce turned ugly on Sunday (Mar. 17, 2024) when the home crowd stormed the field after a 3-2 loss and proceeded to brawl with security and opposing players.

It looked like a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout on steroids.

Following the conclusion of the match, players from the visiting Fenerbahce team started to celebrate at the center of the pitch (a fancy word for field). I’m not too familiar with international football, but if it’s anything like American football then celebrating at an opponent’s mid-field is an absolute no-no. That seemed to be the case on Sunday.

Fans in attendance began to storm the field and attack players from Fenerbahce. Security obviously got involved, but that didn’t stop a collection of skirmishes from breaking out that will leave the most casual fight fan proud. In fact, one player from the opposing team nearly landed a spinning back kick to the face. Others relied on throws and punches to ward off the hoard of angry fans.

It was a chaotic scene to say the least and a terrible way to end the weekend if you’re a football fan. Check out the post-fight brawl in the above video player and more footage below:

Crazy scenes in Turkey between Trabzonspor fans entering the pitch and stormed the Fenerbahçe players.pic.twitter.com/zbfNWhp11m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2024

According to ESPN, authorities have launched an investigation to identify the fans who had stormed the pitch and created the post-fight melee.