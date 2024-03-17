Mike Tyson continues to document his training camp for his upcoming return to boxing and just released another eye-popping video clip that should have Jake Paul fans trembling in fear.

The two fighters will meet this July as part of a special event on Netflix, which is largely due to the popularity of “Problem Child.” While Paul could have picked somebody else to fight he chose a 57-year-old retired Tyson. That may seem like a crime against the elderly, but Tyson looks downright incredible at this point and ready to destroy the world in four months. He’s like a fine wine being saved for the big day.

On Saturday, Tyson posted another training session showing his progress on the pads and his bulky stature. Paul remains adamant that he still wants to tango with “Iron Mike” despite his terrifying video posts over the past week, but maybe “Problem Child” should start taking a longer look in the mirror.

Check it out in the above video player.

“Day 4, you know, it was okay,” said Tyson via Twitter. “But you don’t know what you got in store, baby. You got to face the ‘God of War.’ And get ready, baby. Fire in the house.”

Fight fans know what to expect from Paul after seeing his professional boxing career play out over the past few years. He has some decent technique accompanied by legit power and a pretty solid chin. But what will happen when a reinvigorated Tyson steps into the ring coming off four months of training and tries to take Paul’s head off?

Well, it’s very likely that the YouTube star will “panic” after Tyson’s first punch lands.