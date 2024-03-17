Mark Coleman was released from the hospital on Friday and then readmitted the same day after finding out he had pneumonia.

The UFC Hall of Famer was originally admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after saving his parents from a house fire in Fremont, Ohio. Coleman had been staying with his parents when his dog alerted him of a fire in the house. That’s when Coleman sprung into action and carried his parents out of their burning home to safety. Unfortunately, Coleman’s dog, Hammer, did not survive.

As for Coleman, he was promptly airlifted and hospitalized for smoke inhalation and needed a pretty serious surgery on his lungs. Shockingly, Coleman made a quick recovery and was even awake and joking with his daughters on Thursday. Coleman was quite emotional, but just happy to still be alive after saving his parents.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman said. “Sweet God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision, because I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside and I went back in and got them. I can’t believe I got them but I couldn’t find (our dog) Hammer.”

Unfortunately, Coleman’s run of good fortune came to an end on Friday. After being released from the hospital and sent home he started to experience “numbness in his arms and chest pain.” His daughter immediately turned the car around and headed right back to the hospital where Coleman currently resides.

Coleman’s daughter shared the following post to social media on Saturday: