Mark Coleman was released from the hospital on Friday and then readmitted the same day after finding out he had pneumonia.
The UFC Hall of Famer was originally admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after saving his parents from a house fire in Fremont, Ohio. Coleman had been staying with his parents when his dog alerted him of a fire in the house. That’s when Coleman sprung into action and carried his parents out of their burning home to safety. Unfortunately, Coleman’s dog, Hammer, did not survive.
As for Coleman, he was promptly airlifted and hospitalized for smoke inhalation and needed a pretty serious surgery on his lungs. Shockingly, Coleman made a quick recovery and was even awake and joking with his daughters on Thursday. Coleman was quite emotional, but just happy to still be alive after saving his parents.
“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman said. “Sweet God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision, because I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside and I went back in and got them. I can’t believe I got them but I couldn’t find (our dog) Hammer.”
Unfortunately, Coleman’s run of good fortune came to an end on Friday. After being released from the hospital and sent home he started to experience “numbness in his arms and chest pain.” His daughter immediately turned the car around and headed right back to the hospital where Coleman currently resides.
Coleman’s daughter shared the following post to social media on Saturday:
“It’s been a worldwind [sic] of a week. Yesterday my dad was released from St. Vincent’s in Toledo where they thought he was stable enough to go home. We were only home for about an hour in Columbus when he started to have numbness in his arms and chest pain. Of course my sister and I rushed him back to the hospital where we found out he has now developed pneumonia.
“Despite all of this he is still his same positive, spunky, spitfire self just as you can imagine from the video above. He wants to again thank you all for the support and love you have shown him and us during this extremely difficult time. I have read him so many of your guys comments and he is so overwhelmed with joy. He is getting rest and I promise to take the best care of him.
“He is the true definition of a fighter and defines strength like no other. Sometimes I even think he’s a super human. He loves you all so much. He always says without his supporters he’s nothing. It feels good to be home with my daddy. Please continue to pray for his healing and health during this recovery process. Hammer house 4 life.”
