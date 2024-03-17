Marcin Tybura believes Tai Tuivasa ‘deserves one more shot’ after fourth consecutive stoppage loss

One more fight.

Marcin Tybura scored a big win last night at UFC Vegas 88 (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) when he strangled Tai Tuivasa in the first round with a rear-naked choke, putting him to sleep from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights!).

“Tybur” handed Tuivasa his fourth consecutive stoppage loss, and usually, when a fighter reaches that long of a losing streak, their job is on the line; however, Tybura believes Tuivasa won’t get cut because he is a fun fighter.

“I think there are other fighters who has more losses and UFC still keep them because they are funny to watch, and I think Ty deserves that because you know, he brings fun fights and fans love it,” Tybura told reporters during the UFC Vegas 88 post-fight press conference. “Whenever you put on a show, you should just have more opportunity for this one.”

“I think he still deserves a place to fight,” Tybura continued. I know people are saying there has to be some kind of rule that if you have four losses, you have to go. I think everyone is different, and I see him still here. He deserves one more shot.”

Related Bloody Tybura Sleeps Bam Bam

It is doubtful that Tuivasa gets his walking papers because of his massive popularity, but MMA is a cold game, and no one is safe—well, unless you’re Sam Alvey, BJ Penn, or Tony Ferguson.

Tybura (25-8) has won three out of his last four fights and finally scored his first UFC main event win.

For complete UFC Vegas 88 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.