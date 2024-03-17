Isaac Dulgarian accuses Christian Rodriguez of cheating in controversial split decision loss: ‘This guy was lubed up’

Grease gate is back.

Isaac Dulgarian had his undefeated record snapped last night at UFC Vegas 88 (Sat., Mar. 17, 2024) as he lost a very controversial split decision to Christian Rodriguez from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Dulgarian vs. Rodriguez scorecard pic.twitter.com/u4HyCUEF3M — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 17, 2024

Hours after the fight, Dulgarian took to his Instagram to vent about the fight and also accuse his opponent of cheating.

“Hey guys, I appreciate the support, man. I don’t really know what happened this fight,” Dulgarian said via his Instagram story. “I don’t feel like I lost this fight. And as you can tell, I’m not super banged up. Round one, I scored it a 10-8 across the scorecards. In round two, I had about four minutes and ten seconds of control time, really only ate one significant strike, and somehow these judges gave him round two. And then round three, obviously, I lost that round. It wasn’t very optically pleasing, but it is what it is, man.

One thing I did notice though, is I had to use a lot of strength and energy to keep this guy down. About three minutes into round one, I’m completely dry and this guy is shining. I’ve grappled 1000s of bodies, and I know when people are cheating, this guy was lubed up. He had lotion on or something, and it is what it is, man. I can’t really do anything about it.”

Isaac Dulgarian accuses Christian Rodriguez of cheating pic.twitter.com/2MezwGR9AZ — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 17, 2024

This isn’t the first time a fighter has accused an opponent of greasing, and it won’t be the last. Marlon Vera just accused Sean O’Malley of it.

Rodriguez responded to Dulgarian’s claim on Twitter by calling him a “p-ssy.”

Isaacs a pussy — CeeRod (@ceerod97) March 17, 2024

Dulgarian, 27, lost for the first time in his MMA career—including his amateur career—but hopes to return much sooner.

Rodriguez, 26, is riding a four-fight win streak and has taken three undefeated records thus far in the UFC.

