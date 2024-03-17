Paddy Pimblett eyeing return in June or July, wants ‘Money’ Moicano next

“The Baddy” wants to return against a certain Top 15 Lightweight this summer.

After some back-and-forth trash talk between Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano over the past few months, it seems Pimblett has taken the bait and wants to fight “Money” later this year.

Pimblett issued a challenge to Moicano on his own YouTube channel.

“I saw something the other day on Twitter: that I’m meant to be fighting Renato Moicano at UFC 301. No, no. [Pimblett shakes his finger]. My kids will be about two weeks old. I’m not fighting that soon,” Pimblett said. I’m not going to be fighting until June or July. But that is who I want next—Renato Moicano. “Money Moicano, you owe me money, lad. I’m coming for you. You little sausage.”

A matchup between Moicano and Pimblett makes a ton of sense and is a big fight for both Lightweights. Moicano will have to get past Jalin Turner first, as he just got booked for UFC 300.

Pimblett is coming off a one-sided beatdown of Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 and is currently waiting on the birth of his twin girls, which will keep him out of action until June or July.

With a rumored UFC Manchester Fight Night happening in July, Pimblett could possibly see his first UFC main event ... now that’s Money.