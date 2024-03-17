Video: Ian Garry responds to Colby Covington’s cringe call-out with a corny Timex ad

Oh, brother.

Earlier this week, Colby Covington made his first public call-out after laying a stinker and getting dominated at UFC 296 by Leon Edwards. He called out Ian Garry, someone who has made it very clear he wants a crack at “Chaos” and vows to “rid the UFC” of Covington forever.

If you want to rewatch the corny call out from Covington, HERE you go. We won’t judge.

On Saturday during UFC Vegas 88, which took place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Garry took to his social media to respond to the former interim Welterweight champion. While it isn’t as cringe-inducing as Covington’s video, it still is pretty bad.

Check out the video via Garry’s Instagram:

Garry responded to Covington’s 24-hour window time challenge with “I’ll respond in my own time, don’t rush me” while wearing a Timex watch (a UFC sponsor).

Who knows what will come out of Garry’s mouth when he responds to Covington’s three lame three stipulations, but according to him, it is impending.

Garry is coming off a split-decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 and is perfect in the UFC at 7-0.