Islam Makhachev reveals he turned down Welterweight championship opportunity against Leon Edwards at UFC 300: ‘I’m very upset’

UFC 300 almost had a fighter going for “champ-champ” status.

When UFC CEO Dana White thanked Leon Edwards profusely at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference for being an “absolute stud,” he wasn’t just blowing smoke up the champion’s ass because Edwards did in fact get offered UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev; however, Makhachev turned “Rocky” down.

In a recent interview, Makhachev revealed why he turned down a Welterweight title opportunity.

“It’s not possible because we have Ramadan now,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “It’s one month of fasting, and it’s not possible to train in Ramadan. It’s very hard. You have to fast when the sun rises, and all day you have to fast. You can only eat for five or six hours. Training this time is very hard. I asked Ali [Abdelaziz] if they can push UFC 300 like two weeks, I will be ready, but he said it’s not possible.”

Ramadan started on March 12, 2024, for Makhachev and it ends on April 9, 2024, four days before UFC 300, which takes place on April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Makhachev is sad that he had to turn down the chance to become a double champion but hopes to get another shot at some point.

This was a dream fight for me,” Makhachev said. “I don’t have any small chance to fight at UFC 300, that’s why I’m very upset. It’s a big deal, you know, a big fight with Leon Edwards for the second belt, but this time I missed the chance and I’m very upset honestly...One day, I hope they will call me again.”

Makhachev has been out of action since knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 280 last Sept. and is waiting for his next assignment. He will have numerous possible opponents lined up after UFC 300, but if he gets his way ... a “Diamond” might get the call (because of timing).