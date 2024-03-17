UFC Vegas 88 results: Matches to make for ‘Tuivasa vs. Tybura’ main card winners

In the main event of UFC Vegas 88 — which went down last night (Sat., March 16, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada — Marcin Tybura submitted Tai Tuivasa in the very first round (see it again here). In the co-main event, chaos erupted after the fight between Ange Loose and Bryan Battle ended in a no contest (NC) due to an inadvertent eye poke (highlights).

Winner: Marcin Tybura

Who He Should Face Next: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Tybura picked up his third win in four fights after submitting Tuivasa, giving him a good chance of moving up a spot or two further up the Top 10. “Tybur” has quietly gone 8-2 in his last 10 fights and is now making a push to eventually crack the Top 5 with a few more wins. A fight against Rozenstruik sounds about right since he is also coming off a recent victory, defeating Shamil Gaziev via fourth-round TKO just last weekend at UFC Vegas 87.

Winner: Ovince Saint-Preux

Who He Should Face Next: Marcin Prachnio

“OSP” earned his fifteenth win under the UFC banner after narrowly defeating Kennedy Nzechukwu via split-decision after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action. There aren’t too many 205-pounders that Saint-Preux has yet to face inside the Octagon, but Prachnio is one of the few. The Polish bomber is fresh off a win over Devin Clark last month. so his turnaround time could sync up with “OSP’s.”

Winner: Christian Rodriguez

Who He Should Face Next: Sean Woodson

Rodriguez picked up his fourth straight win by defeating Isaac Dulgarian via split-decision. “CeeRod” is really showing just what he can do, and a few more wins could put him on the fast track to hitting the Top 15. I am feeling a fight against another streaking fighter like Woodson next. Woodson is 5-1-1 inside the Octagon and is fresh off a split-decision win himself, narrowly edging out Charles Jourdain at UFC 297.

Winner: Macy Chiasson

Who She Should Face Next: Jasmine Jasudavicius

Chiasson secured a first-round submission win over Pannie Kianzad in “Sin City,” keeping her pattern of alternating wins and losses for the last three years in tact. Chiasson will have to win on a more consistent basis if she ever wants to climb the 135-pound ladder, and if she can get another win over someone like Jasudavicius it could help in the matter. Jasudavicius also earned a submission win in her previous outing, submitting Priscila Cachoeira earlier this year.

Winner: Gerald Meerschaert

Who He Should Face Next: Abdul Razak Alhassan

Meerschaert was screwed out of a $50,000 post-fight bonus award after strangling Bryan Barberena, but he did tie Anderson Silva with the most finishes at Middleweight with 11. Now, “GM3” will look for his first consecutive win streak in a year and a half after snapping his two-fight skid. I am feeling a fight against Razak Alhassan next. He is coming off a submission loss to Joe Pyfer, but both he and Meerschaert are 2-3 in their last five fights.

