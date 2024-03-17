Last night (Sat., March 16, 2024), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 88. Unless directly related to Tai Tuivasa or Marcin Tybura, this was nobody’s event of the year. Really, it was more of a come down from UFC 299. On the plus side, there was a healthy handful of fun fights and interesting finishes, so the card moved along at a good pace.

Let’s take a look back over at UFC Vegas 88’s best performances and techniques:

Tybura Weathers The Storm

For about 90 seconds, it was clear why Tai Tuivasa was favored to win the main event. He bullied Marcin Tybura, shucking off his takedown attempts and landing hard low kicks and big shots upstairs. Immediately, the Polish veteran was bloodied and looking uncomfortable on his feet opposite the knockout artist.

When we speak about big punchers like “Bam Bam,” a common phrase is “It only takes one.” That’s true to an extent, but conversely, Tuivasa landed a lot more punches than Tybura did takedowns. In this case, however, that single takedown meant a whole lot more.

Tybura’s one well-timed double along the fence pretty much spelled game over for Tuivasa, who remains woefully inept on his back. Tuivasa floundered around on bottom, getting pummeled and unable to offer any defense other than holding onto a wrist whenever he could catch a punch. Tybura landed dozens and dozens of shots, then put his foe to sleep with a rear naked choke.

It looked easy for him.

Tuivasa is a fan favorite, a gamer, and a nasty striker. If he wants to consistently win fights in the Top 10, however, his ground game has to at least improve from abysmal to mediocre.

No Contest?!?

Bryan Battle looked really sharp against Ange Loosa ... for as long as the fight lasted.

Battle really dominated the first round. He hurt Loosa early with a counter punch, denied his attempts to wrestle — in fact, he reversed them briefly — and then maintained range really well. Loosa couldn’t hit him, and meanwhile, Battle was constantly touching him with probing straight punches and teeps. His eyes were really on point, as Battle was slipping shots and returning fire like a veteran.

Unfortunately, a collision of heads early in the second resulted in an eye poke as Battle shoved Loosa away. Loosa admitted to the referee and doctor that he couldn’t see, and the fight was called off. When the official “No Contest” decision was announced, a screaming and shoving match between Battle, Loosa, and a handful of officials occurred.

Hilariously, Michael Bisping proceeded to interview only Bryan Battle as if he were the official winner, and Battle absolutely roasted Loosa and labeled him a quitter. I don’t have strong opinions one way or another if that’s true, but I’ll say this: Battle won the crowd, and thus he won the fight.

Chiasson Makes A Statement

Macy Chiasson looked really good against Pannie Kianzad. The fight only went a few minutes, but on the feet, Chiasson landed some good shots before getting to the clinch and implementing her game. Her takedowns came smoothly, and once in top position, it didn’t take her long to take the back and attack the neck.

At No. 10 in the world, Chiasson isn’t in the immediate title mix, but she could be. Women’s Bantamweight is an empty division, and Chiasson certainly has the skills to contend. If she can continue to perform and consistently make the weight, she could really make an impact.

Bryan Barberena Has No Business At Middleweight

I don’t have any interest in breaking this one down, because it’s unnecessary. Barberena isn’t a Middleweight; he’s a Lightweight-turned-170-pounder who doesn’t feel like getting in shape and cutting weight anymore. Subsequently, Gerald Meerschaert was pretty easily able to outwrestle him, work his way to the back mount, and put his opponent to sleep.

The whole fight was EXTREMELY predictable. If Barberena wants to stick around the UFC beyond 2024, he has to go back to Welterweight.

The Return Of Beast Boy

Mike Davis has consistently proven to be really good. Since his short-notice debut loss to Gilbert Burns way back in 2019, Davis hasn’t tasted defeat inside the cage. He’s won four straight now, finishing two of his opponents in the process. A bit of quick math demonstrates the issue, however: “Beast Boy” doesn’t fight very often, which makes it hard to climb the ranks.

He still walked through Natan Levy! Levy is a pretty solid Lightweight, a rangy kickboxer with good grappling and athleticism. Davis closed the distance and floored him with his first right hand of the fight, nearly finishing the match immediately. Instead, Levy survived to the second, giving Davis a chance to show off his excellent wrestling and top grappling as well. Rather than hunt for the rear naked choke again, Davis managed to catch an arm triangle in transition between back mount and mount.

It’s another notch in a good win streak. Hopefully, Davis is back in the cage in 2024 and can really start to build on his success, because “Beast Boy” clearly has a lot of talent.

Additional Thoughts

Jaqueline Amorim defeats Cory McKenna via first-round armbar (HIGHLIGHTS): Playing around on the ground with Amorim is a risky endeavor. The jiu-jitsu black belt actually jumped guard, almost immediately landing in a triangle choke. Referee goofiness aside, Amorim demonstrated her grappling expertise in transitioning with and around McKenna’s attempts to scramble free, eventually cranking the arm at a deeply unpleasant angle and forcing the submission.

Jafel Filho defeats Ode Osbourne via first-round rear naked chokes (HIGHLIGHTS): Filho pretty much ran through his opposition here. His grappling-based game plan was neither a secret nor a surprise, but Osbourne couldn’t do much to stop it. The Brazilian “Pastor” advanced towards the back mount quickly, mixing strikes and strangle attempts until finally the arm slipped under the neck late in the first. At 30 years of age, Filho has won two straight in the Octagon and looks to be one to watch moving forward!

Thiago Moises defeats Mitch Ramirez via third-round knockout (HIGHLIGHTS): Moises has no business in the cage with Contenders Series randoms. He’s a notch above that class, a former ranked Lightweight! Ramirez was filling in on short-notice, and it really showed. Moises nearly submitted him in the first from back mount, but then switched strategies when his low kicks began taking effect in the second. He attacked the lead leg relentlessly, scoring his first stoppage from strikes since 2018!

