Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura squared off in a Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., March 9, 2024) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 88.

Tuivasa landed hard with a pair of early low kicks. Then, he denied a takedown and unleashed a flurry of punches and elbows, splitting his opponent open. Tybura was firing back and looking for the takedown, but he was getting clipped early on. Just as Tybura really needed it, he was able to lock his hands and complete a double leg takedown along the fence.

Tybura advanced quickly into back mount, and he let loose a huge flurry of ground punches Tuivasa survived, but the tables had thoroughly turned. When Tuivasa reached down and tried to fight the legs, Tybura was able to sneak an arm around the neck. Tuivasa was able to survive the choke for a shockingly long time, but the end result was the same: Tuivasa passed out.

Both men showed their skills here. Tuivasa looked nasty with his early connections, but the tide turned as soon as Tybura landed his double leg along the fence. From top position, he absolutely dominated the Australian, hammering him with countless punches before locking in the choke.

Tybura has survived big shots to score the finish from top position in previous fights, and he did it again tonight!

Result: Marcin Tybura defeats Tai Tuivasa via first-round rear naked choke

