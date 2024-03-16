Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., March 9, 2024) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 88.

Loosa started the fight aggressively, working in combination. It was Battle who landed hard first, however, stunning his opponent with a good counter shot. Battle surged forward, and he continued to lead the dance as the duo started wrestling. The action slowed for a moment, but the two broke apart with half the round remaining. Battle pressed, sticking his opponent with straight shots and teep kicks. By the end of the first, Battle was really flowing, putting together his rangy offense and combinations well.

It was a strong start for the Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion.

Unfortunately, everything went to hell early in the second. Battle continued to strike from range then denied a takedown, but in the process, his thumb caught the eye. Just about a minute later, the doctor and referee were waving off the fight, as Loosa couldn’t see. It’s a really unfortunate end, particularly since the rules have changed: Loosa had more than three minutes left to recover!

It’s a bummer for everyone involved. Battle was looking really sharp and appeared to be well on the way to a victory, but there was still a ton of time left for Loosa to get back into it. After the announcement, the scene in the cage devolved into chaos! Battle called Loosa a “p—sy,” and Loosa (or possibly someone in his camp) yelled back “I’ll f—king kill you!”

Well ... there’s now bad blood if the fight is rebooked?

Result: No Contest

