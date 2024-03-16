We are still four months away from Mike Tyson’s official return to boxing this July against Jake Paul on Netflix and the former heavyweight champion of the world is already showing signs of his former self.

Tyson will turn 58 years of age before he officially steps inside of the ring opposite “Problem Child” this summer, but that doesn’t mean he’s not in great shape. In fact, Tyson has begun to post training videos on his social media accounts and he’s looking downright scary. Tyson has always kept up with training in some way or another, but things have seemingly hit a new level.

On Friday, “Iron Mike” took to Twitter to share yet another workout video for his upcoming fight with Paul. This time around, Tyson added in a little bit of trash talk for the social media sensation.

“Day three. You still wanna f—k with me?” asked Tyson while showing off his 57-year-old physique.

Paul, who seems as confident as ever that he will take out Tyson this coming July, wasted little time responding to the veteran boxer. Despite all of the footage he’s seeing on social media and what some around the combat community are saying about Tyson’s growing chances to win, Paul still wants all the smoke he can get.

“Yes, yes I do,” responded Paul on Saturday.

Tyson will have more than enough time to fully prepare himself for Paul this July. He’ll have his chance to strengthen his body and put in enough work to make Paul doubt himself. However, “Iron Mike” will still step inside of the ring with an aging chin so fight fans won’t know exactly what he’s capable of doing until he eats a punch or two.