Video: Watch UFC Vegas 88 post-fight press conference live stream

With UFC Vegas 88 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) of fights on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between heavyweight veterans Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura, a co-headliner pitting former Ultimate Fighter winner Bryan Battle against surging welterweight fighter Ange Loosa, and a collection rising young prospects, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 10:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

