Marcin Tybura made quick work of Tai Tuivasa last night (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) at UFC Vegas 88 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, putting “Bam Bam” to sleep with a suffocating first-round choke.

In addition the heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 88 played host to a collection of memorable matchups. It wasn’t a jam-packed card on paper, but the action delivered from the opening bell. Check out some of the standout performances below:

Flyweight prospect Jafel Filho scored a dominant first-round submission finish over veteran Ode Osbourne (see HERE )

) Jaqueline Amorim needed two submissions to stop Cory McKenna after referee Mike Beltran blew a call early in the first round

after referee Mike Beltran blew a call early in the first round Lightweight veteran Thiago Moises returned to the UFC win column with a nasty leg kick TKO over Octagon newcomer Mitch Ramirez (highlights HERE )

) Mike Davis pushed his lightweight win streak to four with a one-sided submission finish over Natan Levy

Gerald Meerschaert tied Anderson Silva for most finishes in UFC middleweight history (11) with a vicious submission stoppage over Bryan Barberena

in UFC middleweight history (11) with a vicious submission stoppage over Bryan Barberena Macy Chiasson made easy work of women’s bantamweight veteran Pannie Kianzad with a second-round, rear-naked choke finish

To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 88 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night : Marcin Tybura

: Marcin Tybura Performance of the Night : Macy Chiasson

: Macy Chiasson Performance of the Night : Jafel Filho

: Jafel Filho Performance of the Night: Jaqueline Amorim

For complete UFC Vegas 88 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.