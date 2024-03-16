 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Screwed! Gerald Meerschaert denied $50K bonus despite record-tying submission | UFC Vegas 88

By Dan Hiergesell
Marcin Tybura made quick work of Tai Tuivasa last night (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) at UFC Vegas 88 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, putting “Bam Bam” to sleep with a suffocating first-round choke.

In addition the heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 88 played host to a collection of memorable matchups. It wasn’t a jam-packed card on paper, but the action delivered from the opening bell. Check out some of the standout performances below:

  • Flyweight prospect Jafel Filho scored a dominant first-round submission finish over veteran Ode Osbourne (see HERE)
  • Jaqueline Amorim needed two submissions to stop Cory McKenna after referee Mike Beltran blew a call early in the first round
  • Lightweight veteran Thiago Moises returned to the UFC win column with a nasty leg kick TKO over Octagon newcomer Mitch Ramirez (highlights HERE)
  • Mike Davis pushed his lightweight win streak to four with a one-sided submission finish over Natan Levy
  • Gerald Meerschaert tied Anderson Silva for most finishes in UFC middleweight history (11) with a vicious submission stoppage over Bryan Barberena
  • Macy Chiasson made easy work of women’s bantamweight veteran Pannie Kianzad with a second-round, rear-naked choke finish

To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 88 post-fight bonus winners below:

[IMAGE]

  • Performance of the Night: Marcin Tybura
  • Performance of the Night: Macy Chiasson
  • Performance of the Night: Jafel Filho
  • Performance of the Night: Jaqueline Amorim

For complete UFC Vegas 88 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

