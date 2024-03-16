 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Bryan Battle, Ange Loosa nearly brawl post-fight after controversial eye poke | UFC Vegas 88

By Dan Hiergesell
Welterweight fighters Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa nearly brawled following their co-main event fight earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) at UFC Vegas 88 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The melee ensued after an accidental eye poke rendered Loosa unable to continue.

Battle, who had finished his last two fights coming into tonight, was on the gas pedal in the early going. The former Ultimate Fighter winner was landing good hands on the feet while winning the scrambles on the ground. It looked like Loosa didn’t have an answer for his pressure and unpredictability.

Unfortunately for Battle, an accidental eye poke put a stop to the action early into the second round. The video replay seemed to show Battle’s thumb entering the eye of Loosa, but it wasn’t the worst one we’ve ever seen. In the end, Loosa was unable to fight and the bout was ruled a no contest.

The action didn’t stop there. As the two fighters were standing in the Octagon for the post-fight announcement they came together and exchanged words. That’s when a brawl nearly broke out and both welterweights were held back by team members. Battle took to the microphone after the scuffle subdued and absolutely crushed Loosa, suggesting the welterweight found a way out of the fight because he was losing.

Check out the video highlights below:

For complete UFC Vegas 88 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

