Gerald Meerschaert joined UFC royalty earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) at UFC Vegas 88 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, stopping Bryan Barberena via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) to tie the great Anderson Silva with the most finishes in UFC middleweight history (11).

Meerschaert was the betting favorite coming into this fight and for good reason. He’s the more dangerous middleweight and wasn’t going to have an issue getting Barberena to the ground. Barberena is tough as nails and would be hard to put away, but “GM3” winning by submission was a likely pick on most bet slips.

Nonetheless, Meerschaert’s tactical approach on the ground is truly something to behold. He withered Barberena away before sinking in a nasty rear-naked choke in Round 2. It looked to be partially under the chin, but Meerschaert’s squeeze was incredible. He eventually put “Bam Bam” to sleep to etch his name in the UFC history book.

Meerschaert, 36, was coming off back-to-back losses to Joe Pyfer and Andre Petroski so this win was much-needed heading into the thick of 2024. “GM3” may never work his way back into the top 15, but he’s still one of the most dangerous submission specialists in the sport today and a guy who never fails to entertain.

