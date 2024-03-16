Flyweight up-and-comer Jafel Filho looked tremendous earlier today (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) at UFC Vegas 88 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, stopping veteran Ode Osbourne with a dominant rear-naked choke finish.

Filho wasted little time moving inside and grabbing a hold of Osbourne. “The Jamaican Sensation” knew this was going to be the gameplan for Filho, but he still couldn’t stop it. Filho worked hard to score some solid ground-and-pound before threatening with a rear-naked choke.

Osbourne fought it off for a little while, but Filho was persistent. He eventually found his opening for the landslide submission. It was quite impressive and a finish that could put the Brazilian in line for a $50,000 bonus.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Filho, 30, has now captured his second-straight submission finish inside of the Octagon after dropping a debut loss against Muhammad Mokaev nearly one year ago to the day. The talented Brazilian now has finishes in 15 out of 16 pro wins and looks like another great addition to the flyweight top 15.

