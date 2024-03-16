Jaqueline Amorim needed two submissions to stop Cory McKenna earlier today (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) at UFC Vegas 88 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to a blown call by the referee early into the first round.

Amorim, who is a world-class BJJ expert, came into this contest a betting underdog despite showing good potential through two UFC appearances. McKenna is tough, but Amorim is a natural finisher and had more weapons to offer.

It didn’t take Amorim long to find her way to the ground. After McKenna caught a kick, Amorim was able to lock up a triangle and forced McKenna to hit the canvas. From there, Amorim tightened her squeeze and looked to have McKenna on the ropes. However, referee Mike Beltran thought McKenna tapped. He told Amorim to let go, but then asked the two women to continue fighting.

It was a weird situation, but luckily it didn’t spoil Amorim’s chances to finish the fight. She kept working for the submission and eventually found the armbar and cranked until McKenna tapped.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

