Thiago Moises got back into the UFC lightweight win column earlier today (Sat., Mar. 16, 2024) at UFC Vegas 88 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a nasty third-round TKO (leg kicks) over former Contender Series fighter Mitch Ramirez.

Moises went right to his grappling in the early going and nearly locked up a rear-naked choke on multiple occasions. Ramirez, who was filling in for Brad Riddell, showed pretty good defense considering Moises is one of the better submission specialists at 155 pounds. However, Moises was able to do damage on the feet as well.

The second round saw Moises start to score good kicks to the legs. The kicks would open up Moises to land a nice check hook that had Ramirez hurt. The UFC newcomer survived the second round, but the instant the third round started Moises was hot on his tail with more leg kicks. They were brutal and eventually knocked Ramirez to the ground and forced a stop to the fight.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Moises, 28, was coming off a vicious knockout loss to Benoit Saint-Denis his last time out so he needed a good performance this weekend, especially against an unknown replacement. The former ranked contender now has the win he was looking for and will try to make another push towards the top 15 in 2024.

For complete UFC Vegas 88 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.