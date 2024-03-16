Fight fans are not too excited for UFC 301 this May from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and for good reason. The upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) card is lacking some serious fire power.

On Friday, it was announced that a flyweight title fight between UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg would most likely headline the card. It’s a solid matchup on paper, but Erceg is ranked No. 10 in the division and is still relatively unknown with just three trips to the Octagon under his belt.

MMA reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, is hearing rumors that the promotion could add an exciting co-main event clash to the UFC 301 lineup, but that may not be enough. The PPV main card and “Prelims” undercard portion of the event aren’t that great at all. There are some familiar names on the docket, but nothing that truly jumps off the page.

Check out the current UFC 301 lineup below:

Here are the confirmed bouts for UFC 301.



I had heard a rumour about a co-main event that was in the works and if it ends up happening, everyone is going to love it.



As you may have imagined, fight fans are not too happy about the current matchups expected to bolster UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro. After seeing what the promotion put together for UFC 299 and UFC 300 some are questioning if this should even be a PPV card. The promotion still has some time left to add a little firepower, but it doesn’t seem like too much will be adjusted at this time.

Check out some of the social media backlash below and let us know what you think!

“It looks like a classic UFC Apex card” “This is the the worst PPV in 8 years” “Should be a fight night in Brazil” “Paying any amount of money to see Anthony Smith fight is criminal” “This is def one of those cards you sit out. No way is it worth PPV cash” “Absolutely brutal card for a PPV but honestly Brazil doesn’t deserve a quality card” “They gotta half the price of this PPV” “Gonna do 30k buys” “Perfect illustration of how UFC 299 and 300 were actual legit good cards and UFC 301 is back to the slop: Michel Pereira goes from 3rd fight of the night on the early prelims to the co-maim event of a $70 PPV” “UFC is slowly falling apart”

