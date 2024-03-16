Many fight fans are hoping that a vintage Mike Tyson overwhelms Jake Paul when the two meet this July on Netflix and head coach Rafael Cordeiro believes it can happen on the very first punch.

Tyson, who will turn 58 before his clash with Paul, is stepping out of retirement to try to become the fighter to stop the social media star inside of the boxing ring. He’s also going to make a boat load of cash to do so. Some fight fans may be worried about Tyson’s overall health and athletic ability at this point in his career, but “Iron Mike” seems dialed in ahead of his return.

Just check out some of Tyson’s training videos below:

Mike Tyson, 57, showcasing his ripped physique ahead of the Jake Paul fight on July 20th…



[ @MikeTyson] pic.twitter.com/Rz4XGXmmS8 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 16, 2024

‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun’ pic.twitter.com/RUbzX1Coba — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2024

Earlier this week, Tyson’s head coach, Rafael Cordeiro, spoke with MMA Fighting about the legend’s upcoming tilt with “Problem Child.” Cordeiro believes the fight with be a technical battle and even praises Paul for his boxing abilities.

“This fight won’t be a massacre, it’s going to be a very technical match, because we have a kid on the other side that can box and isn’t afraid,” said Cordeiro. “Mike has such heavy hands, and it will be impossible not to touch Jake. Jake will feel Mike’s hands, there’s no other way, and that’s when we’ll have an idea on how the fight will go. It’s going to be interesting to see.”

That said, Cordeiro also believes that one punch from Tyson could change the entire fight. In fact, Cordeiro thinks Paul will “panic” after feeling the first punch from the former heavyweight champ.

“Panic — he will panic,” said Cordeiro. “That’s the goal. Our goal is to keep Jake in panic the entire fight. Or for as long as he can take it.”

While some fight fans have been disgusted by this matchup and hope Tyson never competes again inside of the boxing ring the anticipation will still continue to build heading into July. Tyson does look to be in tremendous shape and can still throw some heavy shots, but the biggest question mark for “Iron Mike” will be his 58-year-old chin.